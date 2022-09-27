FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Students at nearly 100 Virginia schools have organized a walkout over proposed changes to earlier VDOE guidlines regarding LGBTQIA+ students.

The revisions include changes to bathroom policies regarding trans students, no longer allowing transgender students to use the restroom that matches their proposed gender identity. Prohibits gender-neutral pronouns in official settings and restricts teachers from withholding personal information about students regarding sexual orientation and identity from parents.

These revisions mirror those spreading across the country, widely thought to model after controversial legislation in Florida.

According to a release from an LGBTQIA+ student organization, the revisions to the legislation would include the following:

Banning transgender students from using restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Prohibiting school districts from protecting closeted students.

Requiring school districts to forcibly out students.

Banning gender-neutral pronouns.

Allowing people to maliciously deadname and misgender students.

Allowing parents to deny a student access to school counseling services, regardless of the student’s wishes and mental health.

Removing provisions that required school districts to minimize gender segregation in extracurriculars and train school mental health professionals on supporting LGBTQIA+ students.

Prohibiting students from socially transitioning and expressing their gender identity.

These students call for the Virginia Board of Education to revoke these proposed changes.

“As a closeted student, my friends and I are terrified that we won’t be able to come home if these proposed guidelines go through. We just want to be ourselves at school, without worrying about whether we’ll be subject to abuse or harassment,” said one Virginia Queer student impacted by these changes.

Proponents of the proposed changes argue differently. Many claim that discourse around LGBTQIA+ students has become politically charged and dangerous. Support for bills like the one in Florida gathered over numerous videos and reports from schools where educators were seen admitting to a wide array of activities involving students’ sexual orientation and identity.

Controversial groups, such as LibsofTikTok and GaysAgainstGroomers on social media, have documented hundreds of such instances and claimed them to be examples of educators encouraging students to assume LGBTQIA+ identities.

The student group released a complete list of schools participating in the walkout and claimed to represent hundreds of students who oppose the new guidelines. They plan to execute the walkout across the state on Tuesday, September 27th.