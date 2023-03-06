HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A two-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon at the administration building at Hampton University, fire and university officials said.

PulsePoint showed that the fire call at Palmer Hall, located at 610 Huntington Ave., came in around 3:20 p.m. Multiple units were on the scene as of 5 p.m.

A Hampton University spokesman said all administrative staff and personnel evacuated the building safely. There were no injuries reported.

The university said it is awaiting an official update on the cause of the fire from Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, and that it is open for business as usual until further notice.

Chopper 10 video showed ladder trucks hosing down the fire on the roof of the building, and dozens of people gathered near the scene of the fire.

Smoke from the fire, however, could be seen for several miles as it billowed over parts of the campus.