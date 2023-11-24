ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Across Northern Virginia, many stores and shops are preparing for Small Business Saturday, a day of sales and holiday shopping that bolsters revenue for tons of locally-owned small businesses.

At One More Page Books in Arlington, owner Eileen McGervey told DC News Now about a program the store is a part of to encourage shoppers to buy local — and explore locally.

McGervey’s store — and 14 others in Arlington and Falls Chuch — are part of a Small Business Saturday Passport program. Shoppers can get stamps for each store they visit on Saturday, and with five stamps, they can enter into a lottery to win a basket of gift cards, candles and other small business goodies.

“It’s tough to be in this area,” McGervey said. “It’s expensive to rent space and things like that so we’re always looking for a way to get the word out there.”

The other shops participating include Audacious Aleworks, Ayers Variety & Hardware, Blossom & Buds, Botanologica, Cafe Kindred, Covet, Doodlehopper 4 Kids, Lemon Lane Consignment, Preservation Biscuit Company, Rare Bird Coffee Roasters, Tint: A Modern Makerspace, Trade Roots, Two the Moon and The Urban Farmhouse.

McGervey said she wants other small businesses in the area to do well and this program can help introduce customers to new shops. She said the individuality and community connection the shops have can separate them from chains.

“If we’re all stronger, we can all help each other so we’re very supportive of the other stores that are around us,” she said.

Elsewhere, on King Street in Alexandria, The Dog Park is preparing for the holiday with its own promotions: 10% off all items and future “Dog Bucks” for shoppers.

“We see the largest chunk of our revenue coming in over these months,” said co-owner Markos Panas, when asked about the importance of the holiday.

Panas echoed McGervey’s comments about the importance of working with your business neighbor.

“It all comes back, it goes around in a big circle, it’s for everybody’s success,” he said.

For a list of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals in Alexandria, click here. There are also offers in Fairfax County.