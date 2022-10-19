The man was released for more than 24 hours earlier this month.

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj is defending her actions after a man accused of stabbing a woman to death was mistakenly let out of jail for more than 24 hours earlier this month. Weeks later, the confusion behind that error is leading to finger-pointing between prosecutors and law enforcement.

Plus, the night before Biberaj called a press conference in front of her office outside the Loudoun County Courthouse, Supervisor Kristen Umstattd blasted Biberaj, saying she blamed deputies for her own missteps. During her time speaking to the media, Biberaj said that criticism came from a lack of understanding.

“There was to be no gap in the custody of Mr. [Stone] Colburn,” Biberaj said.

Last summer, Colburn was charged with second-degree murder after he was accused of killing the mother of his brother’s child, Natalie Crow. Prosecutors say he stabbed her, then put her body in a trash can and rolled it to the end of the driveway before he began cleaning the home with bleach.

After he was arrested, Colburn was found incompetent to stand trial. Prosecutors fought the ruling, but a judge declined funding for a second evaluator.

“Our concern was that the defense had their expert witness that opined that he was un-restorable,” Biberaj said.

Prosecutors said Colburn changed his story after his arrest. In court documents obtained by DC News Now, when prosecutors argued for a second evaluator, they wrote: “these measures suggest that the defendant is aware of his wrongdoing and intelligent and sane enough to commit and cover up his actions in the homicide.”

Without a path to proving he was competent, Biberaj’s team dropped the charges in General District Court and filed new ones in Circuit Court.

“We took this effort to make sure Mr. Colburn was not released or held in the hospital in a way that would prevent us from being able to prosecute him for what is believed to be a vicious or violent murder,” Biberaj said.

That’s where the communication breakdown happened. Biberaj said new charges filed before Colburn was released should have been enough to keep him behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office’s original claim said Colburn was out of jail because the prosecutor’s dropped the original charges and the new ones were obtained the next day.

“I truly wish I could trust the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s version of the facts,” said Umstattd on Tuesday. “But that version appears to be incomplete, misleading, or false.”

While discussing if the finger-pointing is a reason for law enforcement and prosecution to overlook the potential risks to public safety, Biberaj said: “[this] doesn’t happen routinely, nor should it. So that is the benefit to our community. We can say that we are a safe community.”

Biberaj extended invitations to the sheriff and any supervisor who wants to meet with her to discuss the case.