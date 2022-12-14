STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday night, Reverends and Rabbis, parents and students, law enforcement and government leaders all mourned together, honoring the lives lost 10 years ago at the Sandy Hook massacre.

The group of people included many who are devoted to action and change — people who said that day in Connecticut still sticks with them.

The evening event, hosted by Loudoun Interfaith Bridges, started with song from the Potomac Falls High School Panthera A Capella group. Then, the lengthy list of speakers took their turn at the microphone.

“I just kept saying over and over, ‘babies. They’re just babies,'” Rev. Heather Wray from Leesburg United Methodist Church said, recalling when she found out about the 2012 shooting.

The names of all 26 victims, plus 26 additional gun violence victims, were read aloud. That preceded a moment of silence.

The night was filled with solution-seeking.

“We’ve tried to do things,” said Rev. Dr. David Milam. “And they have failed. And we’ve tried over and over again until there’s a sense of exhaustion.”

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj both spoke about Virginia’s Red Flag law. They also discussed the need for community members to help them in preventing gun violence. Although they remarked that the county is very safe, both admitted anything can happen, underscoring the importance of action.

The Loudoun County chapter of Mom’s Demand Action was also in attendance. Julia Holcomb, a member, said there has been progress since 2012 — citing the red flag law — but recent shootings in Charlottesville and Chesapeake show much more needs to be done to stop senseless deadly violence.

“We have a responsibility to protect the people in our world if we can,” she said.