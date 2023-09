LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Sterling.

At about 10:30 p.m., LCSO responded to the 21000 block of Stanford Square for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

LSCO said anyone with information should call Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.