LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two firefighters had injuries they received while working to put out a house fire in the Round Hill area Monday night.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) said emergency dispatchers received calls about the fire in the 17300 block of Smokey View Ct. around 6:50 p.m. The initial information was that people may have been trapped inside the burning home.

When crews got to the neighborhood, they saw flames in the front of the house and smoke coming from its eaves. Most of the fire was in the garage area, but it quickly spread to other parts of the home, including the attic.

Despite the initial report that people may be trapped inside the home, everyone was out of it when crews arrived.

Six people were displaced as a result of the fire. LCFR said they were staying with family members. The damage estimate was $999,240. Two firefighters went to the hospital for evaluation.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said there were working smoke alarms inside the home.