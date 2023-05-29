Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man from Virginia and a man from West Virginia died after they were involved in wreck involving a motorcycle, SUV, and a pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer Sunday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on James Monroe Highway at Tail Race Road in Aldie.

Investigators said it appeared the motorcyclist, Thomas A. Miller, 61, of Charles Town, W.Va. crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the truck. The truck, in turn, hit an SUV driven by Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, 68, of Leesburg, Va.

Miller and Sera-Leyva died at the scene. Medics took the driver of the pickup truck to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Sheriff’s deputies said the horses that were in the trailer weren’t hurt.