LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — After an anonymous tip, an investigation and action from a judge, 40 cats found in a Sterling home have been removed and given to the Loudoun County Animal Services.

According to Loudoun County, the home was “unsafe” for animals and people due to hoarding. The animals are undergoing medical treatment and then will be made available for adoption at the shelter.

“We sent our humane law enforcement officers out there and unfortunately, they found just squalid conditions,” said Nina Stively, the director of the Loudoun County Animal Services. “The conditions were very consistent with severe hoarding, where you have items stacked up floor to ceiling and there were just cats everywhere.”

Stively told DC News Now the massive rescue, in addition to a rise in the number of animals people are voluntarily surrendering, has led to a shelter at roughly double its capacity.

“It’s been really tight, I’ll be honest,” she said.

This comes about two months after a months-long investigation revealed a rescue shelter operating out of a Round Hill home was storing animals in poor conditions. It led to criminal charges and the shutdown of the shelter.

All of the adoptable animals from that seizure have been adopted, but the latest seizure shows a continuation of the same problems.

“When we get situations like this where 40 cats come in on a single day, it really compromises our ability to give individual attention to every single animal in the facility,” Stively said.

For those reasons, Stively is begging people to adopt. She said she doesn’t want the cats to get bored.

“When cats are caged for a long period of time, sometimes they’ll stop eating,” she said. “We want these pets to be in homes where they can feel loved and relaxed and not the stress of being in a shelter.”