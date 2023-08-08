LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Over 6,000 Dominion customers in northern Virginia are still without power following heavy storms in the DMV.

A whopping 46,000 Dominion customers were without power for some of the afternoon on August, 7. That number has been reduced to 6,620 as of 9:19 a.m. on August 8.

The majority of reported outages were clustered around Loudoun County, with a particularly large cluster between Alexandria and Fairfax.

Over 2,000 outages were reported in both Fauquier and Loudoun.

Dominion released the following statement on its website: “Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms with widespread 60-70 mph wind gusts have impacted parts of our service territory. Crews are working to restore power to customers affected by this weather. “

Customers experiencing a power outage are asked to report it on the Dominion app for IOS and Android, call Dominion at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), or report it online by clicking here.