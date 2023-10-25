LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a 75-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said that on October 23 at about 5:45 p.m., they responded to the area of Old Ryan Road and Hammersmith Place in Ashburn, for the report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

LCSO said that a 75-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a car.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she died. She was identified as 75-year-old, Bimla Agarwal of Ashburn, Va.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.