LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy and his K-9 partner were struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was making a traffic stop involving a speeding car in the area of Route 7 and Battlefield Parkway in Leesburg when another car crashed into the patrol vehicle with the deputy and K-9 inside it. There was damage to the car. The deputy and the K-9 were not hurt. Neither was the driver of the car that hit the patrol vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car, Neumeister, 40, of Stephenson, tried to leave the scene. The deputy was able to stop him and said that Neumeister appeared to be drunk.

The deputy arrested Neumeister who faces charges of hit and run, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, eluding, and narcotics possession.

As of Tuesday, Neumesteir in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.