LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now)–The Alzheimer’s Association’s Ride to End ALZ® Nation’s Capital got off to a celebratory start Saturday.

People signed up for the cycling event ride and had a chance to get to know other riders who planned to participate in the fundraising event at a kickoff.

The Ride to End ALZ® Nation’s Capital, for which DC News Now is the official media sponsor, is a cycling event for a range of riders, regardless of their skill level. People sign up and select a distance that suits them. Riders help raise money for research that is intended to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease, which the Alzheimer’s Association says affects six million Americans.

The kickoff Saturday brought may people to the streets of Leesburg. That included volunteer Janae Wheeler.

“Both of my grandparents developed Alzheimer’s. It’s something that’s really close and dear to our family and so having an organization that’s drawing awareness in such a fun way is a very, very near and dear piece for me to be a part of,” said Wheeler.

The kickoff in Leesburg came weeks ahead of the ride, itself, which takes place in Loudoun County on Sunday, May 7, leaving plenty of time for people to register and be part of it.