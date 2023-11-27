LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — As families grapple with the challenges of finding and paying for childcare in Northern Virginia, The Arc of Loudoun’s Open Door Learning Center has become a beacon of support for families.

The Leesburg preschool caters to both typical children and those with developmental delays. It was approved to participate in the Virginia Child Care Subsidy program, which provides support to families based on income level.

Leesburg mother, Kathleen Timothy, has sent all three of her children to the preschool. Her 4-year-old, Gabe, is currently in the program.

“Dropping them off, you see the environment, you see the classroom, and how he’s greeted by his teachers,” she said. “He’s just ready to go and happy to hop in the classroom and learn.”

Timothy said that the preschool has a unique approach. It integrates students of various abilities, cultivates a sense of empathy among the children by learning alongside peers with developmental delays. She said her children developed a profound understanding of diversity and the importance of looking out for one another.

“From their experience here they learn how to blend and look out for others,” Timothy said.

CEO Lisa Kimball said that children learning alongside peers of different abilities fosters understanding and caring learners.

“Children learn to help. They learn to ask who needs what, how can I assist, what might be helpful for you?” Kimball said. “They understand that people think differently. When we talk about diversity, diversity of thought is incredibly important.”

The program is a salve for Virginia families struggling to find childcare. A recent state report revealed that 85% of Virginians cannot afford care. Even with federal relief dollars pouring into state coffers, less than half of childcare centers accept the subsidies that ARC of Loudoun does.

“We also have opportunities to be able to scholarship or assist some of our families on our own,” she said, adding that community support and fundraising create those opportunities.

The program is affordable for working families.

“I feel good leaving because I know he’s in a good place and he’s going to be loved as much as I love him,” Timothy said.

The Arc of Loudoun also offers a number of other programs for people of all ages. The Ally Advocacy Center equips families with support and knowledge as they navigate the landscape of therapies and treatments. The Ability Fitness Center offers accessible physical fitness opportunities. The Aurora School, for learners up to age 22, is a school program offering a number of therapies and services.

To learn more about The Arc of Loudoun and its programs, such as the Open Door Learning Center, click here.