DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — Ahead of what’s expected to be among the busiest travel weekend in years, airlines are still working through a turbulent couple of days.

On Tuesday, June 27, delays into and out of Reagan National Airport topped 300, with 116 cancellations. At Dulles International Airport, there were 262 delays and 51 cancellations.

Between a ground stop over the weekend, and severe weather across the nation, flyers have been through a lot. Whether they were in the midst of a 15-minute delay, or multiple days stuck in an unfamiliar city, they urged preparedness for the expected barrage of holiday travelers.

“I actually missed a holiday,” said Ali Ekhechen. “I was supposed to celebrate Eid tomorrow with my family in Lebanon.”

Ekhechen said he has been either in, or near, Dulles, Va. for four days. His initial flight, which was cancelled, was Saturday, June 24. He now has a flight on Wednesday, June 28, which he hopes will get his Detroit-to-Beirut travel schedule back on track.

While Ekhechen said he received a hotel voucher, he did spend money on a rental car and food.

Ekhechen said the experience was “very frustrating.”

While that’s an extreme example of the costly price of delays, it’s not the only one.

One teenage traveler, Lexi, was flying to London to visit her cousin. Her flight was delayed 15 minutes.

“I have had big delays when I’ve had to sit here, take a nap, that sucks,” she said. “But right now it’s only a 15-minute delay so it’s not too bad.”

According to Flight Aware, nearly a quarter of flights leaving Dulles Airport had been delayed on Tuesday, June 27, as of 8:30 p.m. That’s after 31% were delayed on Monday, June 26, and nearly 40% on Sunday, June 25.

“Definitely leave early and make sure you get through security and to your gate with enough time to spare,” one flyer advised.

While there is no federal law that says airlines have to provide accommodations for delays, that is different for cancellations. If the flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook their passengers for free. If flyers still want to cancel their trip altogether, they are entitled to a full refund.