LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested a man for three incidents of destruction of property, causing about $20,000 worth of damage.

The first incident happened on Nov. 27 at about 8:15 p.m. at a McDonalds in Ashburn. An employee had reported that a man destroyed the electronic menu board at the drive-thru.

The second incident happened the next day on Nov. 28 at about 5:20 a.m. at a Sheetz in Sterling. There, an employee said a man entered the store, broke a bottle of wine and hit the front door entrance with a wrench, causing it to shatter.

A few hours later, at about 7:57 a.m., deputies responded to a Chick-fil-A in Sterling for the report of a man who broke two glass entrance doors.

Police identified Reyan H. Ibrahim, 25, of Ashburn as the man responsible for the three incidents. He was arrested and charged with three felony counts of destruction of property and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.