LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said that two people were hurt in a fire that started after candles were left unattended in a home in Sterling Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received calls about the fire on North Fillmore Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

Investigators said candles were responsible for a house fire on North Fillmore Avenue in Loudoun County, Va. (Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System)

When crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the rear of a house. The two people who were inside the house made it out. They had minor burn injuries. One of the cats that lived there died in the fire. As of Monday afternoon, neither the people who lived in the home nor firefighters could account for two cats. Loudoun County Animal Services was caring for a dog.

Medics took a firefighter to the hospital for evaluation.

In addition to the two people who were home at the time of the fire, a third person was displaced. The American Red Cross was helping them.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said the fire caused a little less than $500,000 in damages.