The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said that citizens pulled the truck driver from the crash.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was looking for witnesses after a serious crash Monday evening on Route 28 southbound.

Police said that the investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima was headed southbound on Route 28 when it hit a semi-truck. The truck overturned and caught on fire.

That same Altima also hit another car.

Citizens pulled the driver of the truck out. That driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars were also taken to the hospital. Both have since been released.

Police said that investigators were still looking into what caused the crash, but they believe that speed was a factor.

LCSO arrested the Altima’s driver, 18-year-old Jose A. Padilla Espinosa, for forged tags and driving without insurance. Additional charges were pending.

Investigators asked that anyone who may have been near the crash or who may have seen what led up to the crash reach out.

Anyone with information can call 703-777-1021 or email Tyler.Bradley@Loudoun.gov. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous can call 703-777-1919 or use the LCSO app.