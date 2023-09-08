LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was stabbed in Loudoun County by his daughter who was then killed after being hit by a vehicle. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents.

The stabbing took place at a home in the 42700 block of Pilgrim Sq. in South Riding around 9:48 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the father with a wound in his arm. The daughter had already run away.

Responders took the father to a nearby hospital.

While deputies were searching for the daughter, they came across a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 50 near Loudoun County Parkway. They determined that the pedestrian struck was the daughter who stabbed her father. She died there.

The stabbing and with the cause of the crash are both still being investigated, police said.

Anyone with information about either situation is encouraged to call (703) 777-1021.