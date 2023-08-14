LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a D.C. man was arrested after he entered an apartment and sexually assaulted a woman.

Deputies said that on Aug. 12 at about 2:17 a.m., they responded to the 43700 block of Central Station Drive in Ashburn for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim told the deputies that a man entered her apartment while she was sleeping, sexually assaulted her and took her purse before leaving the area.

Deputies found the man nearby and arrested him. He was identified as Morris Gaston, 44, of Washington, D.C.

Gaston was arrested and charged with sexual battery, assault, burglary, and public intoxication. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The victim was treated on the scene for her injuries.