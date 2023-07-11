LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) said people have contacted it to report calls about jury duty that are fraudulent.

Deputies said that a person claiming to be an officer or court employee calls to notify a person that he/she failed to appear for jury duty and will be arrested unless the person pays a fee.

Deputies said that no one ever will call people who live in Loudoun County to advise them of a failure to report for jury duty or to demand money. Deputies said anyone who fails to report for scheduled jury duty should expect to receive an official written notice from the Circuit Court with instructions on what actions should be taken.