LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Slow down! The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested a driver on Friday for driving 50 mph over the speed limit while under the influence.

LCSO said that a deputy saw the car driving 105 mph in a 55 mph zone in Sterling near Sully Road and Waxpool Road.

The deputy pulled the driver over and found out that he was under the influence.

They arrested the man — who was from Glen Allen — and charged him with driving while intoxicated, exceeding the speed limit, aggressive driving and driving while suspended or revoked.

They held the man at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He was released on his own recognizance.