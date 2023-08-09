DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — During the first days of a public comment session for a proposal to raise tolls on Dulles Greenway, more than two dozen frustrated drivers criticized the plan.

Submitting comments to the State Corporation Commission (SCC), commuters raised concerns with the potential increase, citing it as “highway robbery” and “greedy and unfair.”

Mitch Turner, who commutes from Hamilton to his job in Reston four days a week, submitted a comment and said he did so to “stop” the proposal from moving forward.

“It’s worth our time to drive [Dulles Greenway],” he said. “It’s one thing when [the cost to go through the toll booth is] one Starbucks cup of coffee, but now we’re at two, and at some point people are just saying, ‘I’m not going to do it.'”

The plan calls for the toll to be raised from $5.80 to $8.10 during peak hours, and from $5.25 to $6.40 during non-peak hours.

“I think the tolls are already too high for what they need to operate the road,” Del. Suhas Subramanyam told DC News Now last month. “So I have a really hard time trying to understand why they would need a 40% increase on top of what I already think is too high to begin with.”

Subramanyam is one of several area lawmakers pushing against the proposal.

Australia-based Atlas Arteria owns the Dulles Greenway and said it has financial liabilities and has been hurt by the lack of traffic on the road since the pandemic. It’s in part due to the rise in work-from-home jobs in the region, witnesses told the SCC.

Though Turner believes the hike would have an adverse impact, saying drivers would ditch the Dulles Greenway and travel on Routes 7 and 28 to avoid the tolls.

“I’ll just listen to a podcast for 10 or 15 more minutes and avoid [paying the tolls],” Turner said, expressing his willingness to sit in more traffic. “I’m going to be sitting in traffic and making traffic worse for everybody else.”

The public comment session will remain open until Jan. 24, 2024, and people can testify virtually at a witness session on Jan. 30, 2024.