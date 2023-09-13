LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s Day 2 of the closure of Route 340 at Harpers Ferry and drivers were frustrated as they had to find alternate routes on Wednesday morning.

Drivers saw major delays on detour roads; Route 9 near Virginia State Route 671 in Purcellville, Virginia on Wednesday morning as they made their way to work or school. It’s a route many drivers took who were going into Northern Virginia or DC from West Virginia.

Those state routes became detours following the closure of Route 340 at Harpers Ferry. Officials closed that area to secure rocks that had been sliding into the road. That project is a $10 million 22-mile rockslide stabilization project.

The detour has been an inconvenience not just because it is several miles out of the way for drivers but also how long they sit in traffic on top of being miles out of the way

“It’s very inconvenient,” said Kelli Leone, a teacher who sat in traffic on her way to school.

“I’m going to be about an hour late for work,” said Lisa Turley, a nurse who was on her way to work.

Another driver on Wednesday morning who was driving to Northern Virginia from West Virginia told DC News Now it took him 2 hours to get to Fairfax City on Tuesday. A commute that he said is usually an hour.

Some drivers plan to completely avoid that area but for some drivers, who have to come towards the DMV, taking the alternate route can be quite the headache.

“I teach about four miles up the road. So, I get on the road at the bottom of Harpers Ferry, and usually, it takes about 7 minutes to get through. but I’ve been sitting at this light for 35 minutes,” said Leone.

“I’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes,” said Turley. “It’s frustrating,” she added.

DC News Now asked Turley how long her commute usually is.

“About 40 minutes or so. Now it’s probably more than doubled,” said Turley.

Turley said she wasn’t sure how she would deal with this type of traffic for 3 months of the closure of Route 340 at Harper’s Ferry.

“I’m not really sure yet. I may ask to work remotely, but I’m a nurse, so that may not be possible,” Turley said.

The closure of Route 340 at Harpers Ferry started on Tuesday, September 12 and the closure will last 3 months.