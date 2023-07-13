LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Australia-based Atlas Arteria, which owns the Dulles Greenway, is seeking to raise tolls during peak hours by nearly 40%.

The company filed the request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission this week. Peak tolls are currently $5.80. The proposed new rate would be $8.10. For commuters who make a daily round trip on the Greenway, it will cost an additional $1,196 per year.

Legislation passed in 2021 requires approval from the State Corporation Commission for rate hikes. Del. Suhas Subramanyam, (D-Loudoun), said the law prevents unfair price gauging, protecting the people of Loudoun County.

“I’m not surprised, I think the Greenway has always tried to get large toll increases,” Subramanyam said. “I think the tolls are already too high for what they need to operate the road. So I have a really hard time trying to understand why they would need a 40% increase on top of what I already think is too high to begin with.”

Many commuters agree. Resident Myron Wells said he takes alternate routes around Loudoun County to avoid tolls.

“That’s insane. That’s a lot of money, just eight bucks for one way,” he said. “I make sure I plan my day out to take like an extra 20 minutes to get around.”

Atlas Arteria’s filing included testimony from CEO Graeme Bevans, who cited the company’s debt in coming years, county property taxes and decreased use of the Greenway as justification for the fee increase.

Bevans testified that since 2005, the county and state government have invested $1 billion in the roadway network surrounding the Greenway using tax dollars. He said during that period, the Greenway used private funds to operate.

There is no expected date for a decision by the state commission on the request, and it will first accept public comment on the request.