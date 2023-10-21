STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested two rape suspects fleeing to El Salvador at Washington Dulles International Airport late Thursday and early Friday.

Officers arrested Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, 53, from El Salvador, on Thursday on a Montgomery County warrant for felony second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a statement by CBP, he was staying illegally in the U.S. after being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006.

Hours later, officers also arrested Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, 53, from El Salvador, on a Prince George’s County warrant for felony second-degree rape. Osorto Molina was a lawful U.S. permanent resident.

CBP turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.