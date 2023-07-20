LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) –Thea Pirnat will be sworn is as Police Chief on Thursday. She was named Leesburg’s next Chief of Police back in May.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Major Thea Pirnat as Leesburg’s next Chief of Police,” Dentler stated. “Major Pirnat distinguished herself among a pool of talented candidates with her extensive background and knowledge of best practices in law enforcement, executive administrative capabilities, regional law enforcement knowledge, and the leadership she has shown on several important initiatives while in Fairfax County. I believe she will lead the Leesburg Police Department to new heights and serve our community well.”

Prior to this role, Major Pirnat worked for the Fairfax County Police Department for 23 years. She worked as a patrol officer and detective. Then she became a supervisor, where she oversaw patrol squads, assisted with accreditation, and served as an investigator in the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Her past experience includes the Major Crimes Bureau, the Reston District Station, and the Resource Management Bureau, where she oversaw the agency’s property and evidence, fleet, quartermaster, and facilities and security divisions.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected to serve as the next Chief of Police of the Leesburg Police Department. I am looking forward to working with this wonderful community and enhancing the solid foundation of community engagement and public safety strategies that the fine men and women of the Leesburg Police Department have already established,” said Major Pirnat.

Major Pirnat lives in Loudoun County with her husband and three children. Her selection as the Town’s next Chief of Police comes after a lengthy and thorough search process led by the IACP and the Town’s human resources team. The top candidates for the position were required to pass evaluations from a panel led by the IACP, which included regional Chiefs of Police, and do several interview panels that included community members.

“While we look forward to Major Pirnat beginning her career in Leesburg, I also want to acknowledge Major Vanessa Grigsby who has served the department as interim chief since the end of last year upon the retirement of former chief Gregory Brown. She has done so nobly and with great influence. Major Grigsby will continue to serve the department as deputy chief after Major Pirnat comes aboard as chief and help to bridge the transition in leadership ahead of her anticipated retirement in 2024,” Dentler stated.

Major Pirnat’s first day as Chief of Police will be Monday. A swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled for mid-July.