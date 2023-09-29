LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After seven hours of deliberating, the jury found former Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler guilty on Friday.

He will be charged with a class one misdemeanor for retaliating against former special education teacher, Erin Brooks. He faces up to a year in jail and, or a $2,500 fine.

Brooks claimed that school administration did not do enough to help her and her teaching assistant, Laurie Vandermeulen, when a student was repeatedly inappropriately touching them.

The pair quietly sought help from political and education activist, Ian Prior, who brought the issue forward at a school boarding meeting back in March 22, 2022. Though he did not name any names, division administration said the teacher violated student privacy laws.

Brooks’ name was then added to a consent agenda for contract nonrenewal which was approached by the school board in June 2022.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.