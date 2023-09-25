LEESBURG (DC NEWS NOW)—The former Loudoun County superintendent accused of mishandling sexual assault cases is back in court for the first of two jury trials against him.

Scott Ziegler pleaded not guilty to two of the three charges against him involving conflict of interest and retaliating against an employee.

Ziegler is facing a total of three charges.

This comes when his defense tried to get all charges dismissed just last week but that motion was denied.

Ziegler was indicted for false publication, penalizing an employee for a court appearance, and conflict of interest.

This comes after Loudoun County Public Schools fired him back in December.

The firing came after a special grand jury report into two separate sexual assault cases involving the same student.

The first happened in May of 2021 when a student sexually assaulted another student at Stone Bridge High School.

The student was transferred to Broad Run High School where he then sexually assaulted another student in October of 2021.

The report said administrators could have stepped in several times but “failed at every juncture” to do so.

Monday and Tuesday will be the first jury trial for Ziegler. He faces another trial set for February 20th and 21st.