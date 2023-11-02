LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said they were trying to find four armed people who were part of a robbery at a home in the Sterling area on Nov. 1.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the incident took place in the 22100 block of Glenn Dr. around 8 p.m.

Deputies received a report of a robbery involving four people who were to have gone into a home, threatened someone inside with a weapon, then forced their way into several rooms.

Afterwards, the group of four left on foot.

LCSO asked anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything unusual to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at (703) 777-1021. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at (703) 777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.