LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Address M.S. is a Loudoun County student-led organization started in Freedom High School that educates the community on Multiple Sclerosis.

Taran Srikonda, Executive Director & President, and Joel Jinson, Finance Director, spoke about how they’ve been able to get the word out on Multiple Sclerosis by connecting with local businesses and growing their social media.

They have accomplished so much, and, in a year, they were able to raise $2,000 which was donated to National Society of Multiple Sclerosis.

To learn more about Address M.S., follow them on Instagram @addressms, or email, addressmstogether@gmail.com.