MIDDLEBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s an end of an era for a little shop in Middleburg.

The Fun Shop, an iconic store that’s been in a Middleburg family for decades, is closing its doors on July 8.

The shop sits in the heart of town and many say it’s the heartbeat of Middleburg.

“People call it the Macy’s of Middleburg, which we gladly accept that,” said Betsy Davis, one of the shop’s owners. “It’s said if the Fun Shop doesn’t have it, you don’t need it.”

For Davis and her sister, Page Allen, walking through The Fun Shop is a stroll down memory lane.

“It’s hard to believe it’s almost ending,” Page Allen said.

Their mother opened the store in 1956 and now a big red banner hanging out front says The Fun Shop is going out of business.

”We’re thrilled. We’ve done what our mother set out to do and we’re going out on a bang,” Davis said. “We had our best year last year, so it’s a good time.”

The shop had lots of regular customers including former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

“She was a very loyal customer when she was in the neighborhood and not only that, she and my father had a special relationship,” Page Allen said.

Their father, Howard Allen, was a local professional photographer. When he was 92 years old he published a book of photographs he took of the Kennedy family over the years, after getting permission from Caroline Kennedy.

“He never ever had published all the photographs he had taken of Jackie and the children over the years, because she had asked when they first moved here that people leave them alone and let the children be children and not publish every little thing,” Page Allen said. “Dad was the only photographer who did that.”

The two sisters decided to close The Fun Shop due to their age. The pair said it was time to travel and enjoy time with their grandchildren.

The building will be converted into a steakhouse, according to the two sisters.