ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Ahead of his first day on Sept. 1, incoming Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence formally introduced himself to the school board that selected him.

At the board’s Tuesday meeting, Spence spoke for a few minutes about the “greatness” of Loudoun’s schools, while also addressing areas in which he hopes to help the district improve.

“By acknowledging our challenges and embracing them head-on, we will pave the way for even greater achievements,” he told the board.

Among the challenges the district has faced, former superintendent, Scott Ziegler is still awaiting a September trial. He was fired and indicted for three separate misdemeanors stemming from a special grand jury’s investigation into how the district handled two separate sexual assaults by the same student in two different schools.

“I don’t have any intention of looking through the rearview mirror on that one,” Spence told reporters during a press conference before the board meeting. “My job is to come in here [as] a school division superintendent and move us forward.”

During that press conference, Spence said he is anticipating working to address learning loss, making teachers feel appreciated and developing a culture that involves listening.

“We don’t have to be great for 83,000 students a day,” he said. “We have to be great for one student a day, 83,000 times.”

Another area in which Spence will need to make strides is hiring. The school board was informed on Tuesday that it has more vacant instructional positions now than the past two years.

Spence also addressed the controversial transgender student model policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration finalized last month. He said a “full legal analysis” will be done on Youngkin’s new policies.

“We need to analyze the policies in their whole and see where they are compliant with state and federal law, and if they’re compliant with state and federal law, we will implement them,” Spence said. “If there are any issues with that, we need to work with our school board through those issues to figure out how do we meet the spirit of what may be in the model policies without violating state or federal law.”