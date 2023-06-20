LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Incumbent Buta Biberaj was declared the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“Stay in your lane. This is our election,” Biberaj said in a speech at her campaign’s watch party on Tuesday evening.

Biberaj’s race was one of several that drew national attention. She was elected four years ago and had faced criticism — including from her own party — after Loudoun County was in the spotlight for school safety.

She was also criticized for how she handled two sexual assault cases in Loudoun County Public Schools perpetrated by the same student.

The Associated Press reported that “political analysts often look to Virginia’s odd-year elections for insights on voter sentiment heading into midterm and presidential years.” Biberaj was one of three commonwealth’s attorneys elected as reformers who was up for reelection.

Other key races in Northern Virginia were the Fairfax County and Arlington County commonwealth’s attorney races.

Biberaj’s opponent, Elizabeth Lancaster, took to social media Tuesday evening, tweeting, “I am overwhelmed and humbled by the number of folks who supported me in this campaign. Although we didn’t win at the ballot box, my message was righteous and I ran with integrity. Thank you for your support.”

Biberaj will face Republican Bob Anderson in the November elections. Anderson was Loudoun County’s commonwealth attorney over 20 years ago.