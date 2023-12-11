LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An indoor pickleball facility will be opening in Loudoun County in January.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Mid-Atlantic Foundation said in a press release that Village Pickle will be opening its doors in the Village at Leesburg starting in early January.

The facility will have four indoor courts at launch and expand to eight courts in July.

USTA said the facility will be located in a mixed-use retail space close to restaurants, shopping and more.

The facility will be open to guests from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Village Pickle will be open to a limited number of members “to heighten the members’ playing experience and increase court access,” according to the release.

“With over 100 years of experience bringing tennis to the region, USTA Mid-Atlantic is ideally positioned to bring the same expertise and excitement to pickleball,” said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, CEO of the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation.

“The benefits of both tennis and pickleball are significant, and we believe they can coexist symbiotically. As there is a shortage of both pickleball and tennis courts in our region, we would like to preserve tennis courts and also create completely different, high-level experiences for pickleball.”

Memberships will cost $125 per month. The first 200 members to sign up will receive a special founding membership package.

Founding members who commit to a one-year membership will receive a free t-shirt, a waived initiation fee, and a special discount of $99 per month for the first six months.

Members will receive free drop-in play, free court rentals and early access to registration for lessons, clinics, round-robins and leagues.

Village Pickle will be opening at 1606 Village Market Blvd SE. in Leesburg. The first four courts open in Suite C-115 and the additional four courts open in Suite C-125.