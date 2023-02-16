LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an LCPS teacher with assault and battery following an altercation with a student.

The charges which were made public on February 14, pertain to an incident that took place on February 3, in a classroom.

Alfredo Gaudry, a World Languages teacher at Freedom High School in South Riding, is accused of assaulting a student whose name has not been released for privacy reasons.

Families of the Freedom High School Community were informed of the incident by LCPS, along with assurance that safety and security are their highest priority.