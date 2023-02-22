LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was looking for suspects who stole a variety of items from unlocked cars in the Ashburn area on Valentine’s Day.

Police released the above video on Twitter to ask the public for help in identifying these people, saying, “Their faces are covered, but you may recognize the clothing or shoes.”

Stolen items included money, electronics, tools and a rifle.

A daily incident report from the Sheriff’s Office on February 14 said that they received multiple calls about these thefts from addresses at the following locations:

Cobham Station Court

Flattop Court

Tally Ho Court

Calhoun Corners Terrace.

The incident report from the next day said that they received additional reports at these places:

Allderwood Terrace

Comfort Court

Tillman Terrace

Whitford Square

Mandalay Court

Tally Ho Court

Blue Heron Terrace

Cobham Station Court.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 703-777-1021.