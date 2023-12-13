LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Loudoun County said a man suspected of driving under the influence fled officers and hit multiple occupied vehicles.

Deputies said they stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Impala for suspected DWI at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

Upon activating their emergency sirens, deputies said the driver fled from them at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the driver struck multiple occupied vehicles in the course of the pursuit.

The driver exited his vehicle in the 700 block of Fieldstone Dr. in Leesburg and fled into an apartment. Rodkeem R. Ceasar Green, 23, of Leesburg later exited and deputies placed him under arrest.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Green’s car and apartment. Investigators said they found Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 narcotics as well as items “indicative of drug distribution.”