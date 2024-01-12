LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Leesburg Police Department (LPD) charged a man with multiple offenses.

Allen Goins, 42, was charged with one count of grand larceny of an automobile, two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny. All of the charges stem from incidents that happened on Jan. 11.

Shortly before 9 a.m. LPD got a call that a car had been stolen from a home in the 100 block of Lawson Road, SE. The homeowner had left their car running and unsecured. Then, a few minutes later, a LPD officer saw the stolen car and tried to stop him. Goins did not stop and the officer stopped chasing out of public safety but notified other agencies close by.

About one hour later, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office saw the car being driven in Purcellville. They stopped Goins and took him into custody.

Later that morning, LPD got calls from two different homeowners located in the 600 block of Beauregard Drive SE, who said they had been burglarized. After investigating, police found out that Goins was the suspect in the residential burglaries as well.

Goins was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He was also identified as a person of interest in other recent criminal situations throughout Leesburg.

Anyone with information about his criminal activity is asked to call (703) 771-4500.