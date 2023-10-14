LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Leesburg Police Department warned residents of an increased police presence after officers tried to stop a car in the area of Heritage High School on Oct. 14.

Officers, with the assistance of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, had attempted to stop a white two-door Chevrolet Camaro, which was involved in a road rage and felony hit-and-run incident. The car fled from officers, who are continuing to search for it.

The victim of the road rage incident has apparent minor injuries.

According to the department on the X platform, the car has Texas tag RPP2024 and damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and rear passenger’s side quarter panel.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at (703) 771-4500 or call 911.