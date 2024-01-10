LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is hosting a job fair for anyone in need of one or looking for a career change.

The Loudoun Job Fair will be on Jan. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center, located at 46105 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling.

There will be more than 25 local employers with seasonal, full and part time opportunities. Immediate openings are available across multiple different fields such as aviation and transportation, construction, education, government and more.

Registration is not necessary but attendees are advised to “dress professionally” and bring multiple copies of resumes to hand out.

For more information about the job fair, click here.