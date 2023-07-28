ASHBURN Va. (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are hosting tens of thousands of fans this week during open training camp sessions, the organization and medical crews are bracing for heat emergencies.

The Loudoun County Fire and EMS said it is seeing an influx of calls for help due to heat related emergencies. It is staffing additional cooling units that respond to calls to keep crew members safe.

“It’s important that community members recognize the dangers and the possible warning signs as heat emergencies are developing,” said Dr. John Morgan, medical director for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

At the Commanders training camp Friday morning, one fan received attention from the organization’s medical staff after experiencing heat-illness symptoms.

“We had a fan just overcome by the heat. We have medical attention on site, and our medical team was able to respond to them right away,” Vice President of Fan Experience Joey Colby-Begovich said. “The fan was able to enjoy the rest of camp.”

The organization is providing water, misting stations and shaded areas. It is sending out communication to fans who’ve reserved tickets, reminding them to hydrate.

One 10-year-old fan, Kaiden Koons, said he got to see his favorite players.

“It is hot. It feels like I’m about to pass out but at the same time I’m not. It’s really worth it,” he said.

Autograph-seekers such as Paul Spann, a season-ticket holder, said braving the heat was worthwhile, as he and his 5-year-old nephew got to meet Head Coach Ron Rivera.

“When I was on autograph row, they were giving out literal ice, so, you take the ice, put it down your shirt, and did a little bit of swearing and endured,” Spann said.