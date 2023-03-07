PURCELLVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a community meeting hosted by Loudoun County Public Schools on Tuesday, several parents shared their concerns, frustrations and curiosities about opioids and vaping in district schools.

Some of the questions posed to law enforcement, school, and treatment officials were about the drugs themselves — How are they made, and why would a student want to take them?

Much of the conversation was around how to prevent a student from even trying drugs at first.

Sheriff Mike Chapman suggested giving an emphasis on possible punishments.

“I think they need to learn it not only from a health perspective they have to learn it from a legal perspective, a law enforcement perspective, of what the consequences can be for this,” he said.

Chapman discussed his efforts with D.A.R.E, which is taught to LCPS fifth graders, but at least one parent questioned if there is enough education in secondary schools.

Each secondary school in the county is assigned a Student Assistance Specialist, the parents were told. Those are the people who provide education and support — not discipline — for a student who is caught at school in a drug-related incident. They also give seminars to older students once each year, though they acknowledged that could be enhanced.

Parents also questioned two county principals in attendance about vaping, which they said has become an increasing issue in bathrooms. William Shipp, Woodgrove High School’s principal, encouraged students to use the Safe2Talk app.

The county will hold its fourth an final information session on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Broad Run High School.