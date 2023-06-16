LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County School Board member-at-large Denise Corbo filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week, alleging that her employer discriminating against her by not accommodating her disabilities.

For two years, Corbo has sought to participate in board meetings remotely, citing medical reasons. She said she has Lyme disease and other autoimmune disorders. She has consistently been denied by her fellow board members. During the June 13 board meeting, only Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) voted in favor of her remote participation. In the past board members said they would support Corbo participating remotely, but pointed out that she had attended public engagements in person.

The school board said it would make accommodations, such as placing Corbo’s seat behind a plexiglass partition and providing a HEPA air filter nearby. Corbo’s attorney, Matt Hughs, said those accommodations were denied by Corbo’s medical provider.

According to the filings, Corbo’s remote participation in meetings has been denied 22 times in 2023.

“The ADA says that an employer, and in this case the school board is an employer, is required to provide a reasonable accommodation to allow an individual to accomplish the essential functions of their position, as long as it’s not unduly burdensome,” Hughs told DC News Now. “In this case, there’s no additional cost required to allow her to appear remotely. In fact, they’ve had a procedure in place to allow employees to appear remotely for many years.”

Hughs said that while it’s not a fact of the lawsuit, Corbo not being allowed to participate puts the people of Loudoun County at a disadvantage.

“If any elected official is not able to participate, vote, make their stance known,” he said. “She is being prevented. However, that’s not an aspect of this case, other than it’s something that’s of course very important to her as an elected official and er important to her constituents.”

School division spokesman Danial Adams did not comment on the filings, saying that it is LCPS practice to not comment on litigation.