Editor’s Note: This article contains issues and events dealing with hate speech, racism and a racist term that happened inside a school district.

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — From classrooms to playgrounds, and buses to social media, Loudoun County is struggling to slow down hate speech in schools.

New data from the school district shows in the 2022-23 school year, there were nearly 900 incidents of hate speech or racial bias. Most of them were the use of the “n-word.”

Loudoun County Public Schools has said it has held meetings with school administrators to discuss the issue, as well as host the Anti-Defamation League.

At a school board meeting on June 27, school officials said this is the first publicly-released dataset and they are committed to fixing the issue before it gets worse. However, they’re also concerned the numbers might be an undercount.

The new information comes after a rise in hate-related incidents in the county, which led to a vigil held by the Loudoun Interfaith Bridges in December. There were reported incidents of racist and antisemitic graffiti in public places.

Now, the school district is tasked with tackling similar issues on its own properties.

“Despite the promise of our commitment to equity, the reality is that racial slurs and hate speech are occurring on our school campuses,” said Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis at the June school board meeting.

Of the 890 incidents, the majority (451) happened in middle schools. The “n-word” was reported 289 times, the most of any specified incident; plus, numerous groups, including North Asians, Jewish people, and the LGBTQIA+ community, were each targeted dozens of times.

“It is happening all over our country,” said Pastor Michelle Thomas, the president of the Loudoun County NAACP. “To think that it’s not going to happen in our schools is unrealistic.”

Thomas said she believes education is an important start to solving the issue.

“It should be part of [students and parents’] orientation,” she said. “They should take five minutes, 10 minutes, whatever they need to do to talk about racial incidents, to talk about oppressive language, slurs, that sort of thing.”

She also discussed the need for a clear discipline process, which would punish repeat offenders more severely, but would provide guidance for what to do for any offense.

“We can’t wait another year to get answers to some of these questions,” Ian Serotkin, the school board chair said.

The school district plans to continue to collect data, including better systems to track how many incidents are caused by repeat offenders.

There’s also a desire by some to find out what is driving the incidents — including the context in which the word, or words, are used.

“We do know that there has been some transformation and changes with middle school students in terms of immaturity, growth, and coupled with those peer pressure and attention-seeking behaviors,” said Shahid Muhammad, the division’s equity supervisor.