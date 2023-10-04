LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County residents will be able to apply for one of 300 spots on an exclusive waitlist for housing assistance that has not been available in more than a decade.

The Housing Voucher Program waitlist opens at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and will accept applications from county residents with low incomes, those with disabilities and those over age of 62.

The program, which is funded by the federal government and distributed to cities and counties, pays a portion of participant’s monthly rent — the amount based on that household’s income.

The waitlist was welcome news to several county residents and members of the organization, New Virginia Majority, some of whom waited outside the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development the previous evening to ensure a spot on the waitlist.

Previously, Arlington County opened up its waitlist for the first time in more than a decade. There, 5,000 applicants were selected to join the list — many of whom will have to wait years to receive the financial benefits of the county’s largest rental assistance program.

For households to be eligible, they need to earn no more than 50% of the average median income.

For a household of one, that’s $53,250. For a household of two, that’s $60,800. For a household of three, that’s $68,450. For a household of four, that’s $76,050. The full list of AMI can be found here.

If you’re a Loudoun County resident and want to apply, and/or view eligibility requirements, click here.