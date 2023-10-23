LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Round Hill family of seven lost everything in an early morning house fire on Oct. 19.

Genna and Brayden Keller said the couple, their five children and two dogs narrowly made it out of the house on Woodgrove Rd. The family cat didn’t survive.

They said they’re shocked and overwhelmed, but, more than anything, they’re filled with gratitude.

“A lot could have happened differently,” Genna said. “Trying to stay positive and think of all the things that weren’t normal that had occurred that day.”

The couple’s children happened to be sleeping in the living room that night in preparation for weekend guests, closer to the front door. Genna, who normally crates the dogs at night, brought them to sleep with her and her 8-month-old baby. Brayen said he fell asleep on the couch while watching football, steps away from the sunroom where the fire broke out.

He woke up to a loud popping noise just after 4 a.m., finding the sunroom engulfed in flames. He said he was able to wake everyone and evacuate the home quickly.

“In a matter of 60, 90 seconds, the whole house had 40-foot flames,” he said.

He managed to grab a cell phone on his way out, calling 9-1-1. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, firefighters from Round Hill, Purcellville, Loudoun Heights, Hamilton and Leesburg responded.

The Kellers purchased the home five years ago, renovating it room by room. Now, they must start from scratch.

“It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was home,” Genna said of the house.

Brayden runs his business, BK Mowing and Maintenance, from the property. The structure housing his business was not damaged.

The Kellers are staying with family in Clarke Co. and searching for a rental home. They’re hoping to rebuild, though inspectors said it will take at least a year.

Genna said it was an emotional weekend for her children, whose toys, clothes and belongings are now gone. She said friends, acquaintances and even strangers have made gestures of support and donations that have meant the world.

“Things you can’t think on your own because your brain is going 100 miles per hour,” she said. “We just have the best community.”