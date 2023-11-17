LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office announced on the X platform that a ban on open fires had been lifted after nearly two days.

On November 15, the Fire Marshal announced a temporary prohibition on open burning as a result of atmospheric conditions.

According to the Fire Marshal, “Anyone found burning during this prohibition may receive a Virginia Uniform Summons for prohibited burning.”

On November 17, the Fire Marshal followed up by saying the ban had been lifted thanks to more favorable weather conditions.