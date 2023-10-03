LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Within a two-story unit of cells and classrooms in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, four men and two puppies have formed a bond together.

The four men are inmates in the jail’s Changing Habits and Nurturing Community Engagements, or C.H.A.N.C.E unit. They’re tasked with training puppies, Moxie and Ginger, to become service animals for children with disabilities.

“Even though we’re in this environment, you can still give something back to the outside world,” said Ginger’s handler, Nathan Franks, who’s been at the detention center for seven months.

The pups are owned by Heeling House, a Sterling-based nonprofit that trains and certifies dogs for mobility, autism and psychiatry purposes. The training takes 18 months and the men work with the dogs full-time Monday though Friday. They are tasked with training exercises, feeding and walking.

Each pup has two handlers.

Franks’ training counterpart is Edward Gannon. After serving his sentence, Gannon hopes to become a drug counselor. But, dog training is something he would like to do on the side.

“It definitely uplifts your spirits. Especially when you’re sitting in the cell by yourself, you tend to start thinking about things you’ve done in the past,” Gannon said. “It’s good work experience. It’s going to teach you how to work with not just animals, but other people too.”

He said it’s a “great feeling” to know that he is helping people.

“It feels good to do something good for the community for once, instead of being on the wrong side of things,” Gannon said.

Christian Adam and Akmal Khan work together as a duo training Ginger. Both men joined the C.H.A.N.C.E. program for classes and community outreach opportunities.

“I feel like I’ve done my part in taking away from the community, so this is one way I can feel like I’m giving back to the community before I’m released,” Adam said.

For Khan, the dedication and sense of accomplishment is something that keeps him committed to self-improvement.

“I just wanted to do something else, something I could be proud of,” Khan said.

Adam agrees with Khan, adding that the training breaks up the monotony of life in jail.

“In a place like this, it’s important to have something to look forward to. Every week when the dogs come back we have a new task to teach them,” Adam said.

Heeling House Inc., founded in 2014, selects puppies for the program based on their physical attributes and temperaments. After about a year and a half of training, the dogs are placed with children starting at 5-years-old through its program.

“Just to know that the dogs we are raising to change a life at the end, are changing so many lives along the way as well,” said Heeling House founder Kathy Benner.