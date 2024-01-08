LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — During a roundtable discussion hosted by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) this morning, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence and other leaders addressed the drug crisis in Virginia, particularly among young people.

In October 2023, eight LCPS students overdosed within three weeks of one another. One county expert said that the crisis has never been so bad.

“It’s a multidimensional issue. I think we have students who are addicted. I think we have students who are experimenting. I think we have drugs that look like other things. We have drugs that look like candy, that somebody might just think they’re taking a gummy or a gummy bear,” Spence said.

Kaine discussed legislation such as the Support Reauthorization Act, which, in part, aims to create more peer support specialist roles. Peer support specialists, such as Daniel Adams, are individuals who’ve experienced addiction themselves and are certified to assist others battling the disease.

Adams, an Arlington native, said he became addicted to drugs and alcohol at the age of 12. As a young adult, he was sentenced to life in prison. He served 30 years and then turned to helping others.

“I do it because of my love that I have for people. Not only the love, but just knowing and understanding what people’s pain is about,” Adams said.

More peer support specialists is a fix for the near future, but Spence has long-term goals to fight the crisis in the region.

He said he’s spoken to county leaders about planning a recovery school. Such a school already exists in Chesterfield, Va., serving Central Virginia. The General Assembly would need to approve a school for Northern Virginia. The model provides students a learning environment where they work alongside peers also battling addiction. Students and their parents both consent to participating in the program.

“They don’t have to go back to a comprehensive setting where they’re really in a building without other students who are in recovery and dealing with the issues that they’re dealing with,” Spence said.

“The General Assembly has fund[ed] a model in Central Virginia, and I’d really like to see them funding a model in every region in the state. It’s not necessarily a Loudoun County issue. I think it’s more of a region concern,” he said.

Kaine said during that discussion that he and his team will work to visit to school in Chesterfield.